Bangchak shareholders approve purchase of Esso Thailand

Bangchak President and CEO Chaiwat Kovavisarac told reporters after the shareholder meeting that 99.9% of its shareholders approved its purchase of ExxonMobil’s stake in Esso Thailand and all remaining ExxonMobil assets in Thailand.

On January 11, ExxonMobil signed a contract to sell its 2,283,750,000 ordinary shares in Esso Thailand, accounting for 65.99% of Esso Thailand’s shares, to Bangchak.

The shareholders also approved Bangchak’s plan to buy the remaining 1,177,108,000 shares in Esso Thailand.