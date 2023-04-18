Grab targets tourists with menu translations, experiences, and currency converter

The new features will be available by the middle of this year, said Russell Cohen, Grab's group managing director of operations, during a media briefing on Monday.

He pointed out that travel and ride-hailing are showing signs of growth consistent with the tourism recovery.

According to 2023 Asean Tourism Forum, international tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia soared 1,706% in 2022 compared to the previous year of Covid lockdowns. Grab has also seen a steady rebound in traveller numbers, with rides to and from airports increasing threefold between January and December 2022.

Cohen said the figures demonstrate Grab's potential to help lead Southeast Asia's travel revival.

Travellers spend on average twice as much on transport per day compared to local users, he added.

"No one knows Southeast Asia like we do, and our goal is not only to deliver the safest and most seamless mobility experience, but also to encourage travellers to explore Southeast Asia's richness like a local through our superapp offerings," he said.

He explained that the upgraded Grab app will allow travellers to plan ahead, giving them a smooth ride once they arrive and the ability to experience their destination like a local.

He then demonstrated some of the new features added earlier this year, such as the Traveller Homepage, which helps international visitors plan their trips better by giving them the ability to explore a city within the Grab app.

The page is now available for 33 of Southeast Asia's most popular tourist destinations, allowing users to explore the city's Grab services, search and save places of interest such as their accommodation address and landmarks they intend to visit, and examine nearby food options.