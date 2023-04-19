Nutanix rides exponential growth of hybrid multicloud adoption in Asia Pacific and Japan

Aaron White, general manager and vice president of sales, APJ Nutanix, said the company had delivered a solid second-quarter financial performance against an uncertain macro backdrop, underpinned by the strength of its subscription-based business model.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, he pointed to the exponential growth of hybrid multicloud adoption and the fact that enterprises now lack visibility over where their data resides, posing potential risk.

As most businesses are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said meeting customers' expectations and needs is crucial.

“Most organisations now see the inevitability - and the benefits - of running workloads simultaneously across public clouds, on-premises and at the edge,” he said. They are moving to the cloud and building new cloud-native applications and services in Kubernetes to increase the scalability and availability of new offerings.