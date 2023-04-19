Nutanix rides exponential growth of hybrid multicloud adoption in Asia Pacific and Japan
Nutanix, a global leader in cloud software, has announced the availability of its AOS (Acropolis Operating System) 6.6 software, bringing enhanced data services and simplified networking and security to the Nutanix Cloud Platform.
The company, which offers organisations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds, reported annual contract value billings of $268 million globally, up 23% year on year, and record free cash flow margin.
Aaron White, general manager and vice president of sales, APJ Nutanix, said the company had delivered a solid second-quarter financial performance against an uncertain macro backdrop, underpinned by the strength of its subscription-based business model.
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, he pointed to the exponential growth of hybrid multicloud adoption and the fact that enterprises now lack visibility over where their data resides, posing potential risk.
As most businesses are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said meeting customers' expectations and needs is crucial.
“Most organisations now see the inevitability - and the benefits - of running workloads simultaneously across public clouds, on-premises and at the edge,” he said. They are moving to the cloud and building new cloud-native applications and services in Kubernetes to increase the scalability and availability of new offerings.
White said Nutanix is providing and designing suitable solutions to improve business efficiency and accuracy in an adequate way to support the needs of scalability, to meet the dynamic resource demand and utilisation, resulting in increasing and creating more customer confidentiality.
White also spoke about the fifth annual Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report. The report says:
- Products with the majority (60%) of IT teams leverage more than one IT infrastructure, whether it is a mix of private and public clouds, multiple public clouds, or an on-premises data centre along with a hosted data centre. That number is expected to grow to nearly three quarters (74%) in the near future.
- According to 94% of ECI respondents, they benefit from having a single, unified place to manage applications and data across their diverse environments.
- Data is driving infrastructure decisions for enterprises, with data security (38%), protection and recovery (32%), sovereignty (30%), and distribution across environments (27%) topping the list of key drivers.
By Line: Neena M.L.