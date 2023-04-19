SET-bound Bangkok Lab aims to grow into a global wellness brand

He made the statement as the company prepares to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the third quarter of this year.

Developing modern medicines with local herbs will help the company sustain competitiveness and gradually develop a global brand, Suvit said.

"With over 30 years of research and development in the healthcare industry, we believe we can manufacture credible herbal medicines and related supplements," he said.

The health and wellness industry is growing at 6.5% annually and is expected to be worth US$166 billion by 2030, according to online data portal Statista.

Suvit said global health and wellness trends are creating new opportunities for Thai herbal companies.

Bangkok Lab and Cosmetic manufactures herbal medicines made from locally sourced raw materials such as chili (capsaicin), plai, black galingale (Kaempferia parviflora), and aloe vera.

"Our herbal medicines are innovative and transformative: they contain standardised extracts based on extensive research findings and are supported by clinical trials. With international-standard, modern-pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, our herbal products can boost healthcare professionals' confidence and are accepted as alternatives to conventional treatment," Suvit said.

His company will upgrade its operations with advanced manufacturing technologies for new generic drugs, expired patented drugs, and livestock medicines, he said.