Global tech firm Ribbon announces production underway at Thai plant

Ribbon, a global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking, said it was seeking a stronger foothold in the region.

The move to set up a Thai plant stemmed from Thailand's rapid digital transformation, Sam Bucci, Ribbon's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said at Thursday’s press conference.

Thailand's thriving digital economy is expected to reach $53 billion in 2025 with a 15% compound annual growth rate, and to double to $100 billion-$165 billion in 2030, according to Google's e-Conomy SEA Report 2022.

Bucci said the production line at the Thailand plant has been running for two months now.

The plant will be expanded to become a manufacturing hub to meet global demand for the company’s products, he added.

"We now only have three manufacturing centres worldwide, and Thailand is one of them," he said. He declined to give further details on the Thailand expansion but promised updates as soon as production capacity, employee count, and investment value were finalised.

He said the Thai plant will reduce structural costs of networking, improve security, boost agility, and accelerate network transformation.

Demand was rising from the region's service providers and enterprises for seamless high-bandwidth networking equipment and seamless connectivity solutions as they embrace 5G networks to improve speed, agility, security, and economics, he added.