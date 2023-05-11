Insurer aims to enliven brand, gather more data by promoting its app
AIA Thailand is aiming to increase the number of Thais who use its application – "ALive Powered by AIA" – from about 900,000 to 1.5 million Thais by the end of this year, an executive from the life insurance company told a press conference on Thursday.
The move to expand users of its app is part of the company’s efforts to present itself as more than just a health insurance company, Chutapatr Laothamatas, a director of AIA Thailand's digital solutions team, told a press conference on Thursday.
"We want to be [app users’] personal life coach," Chutapatr said.
The app is a key channel for reaching the newly employed and the newly married, he said.
App users do not have to be AIA clients. The app is available to anyone and contains no hard pitches for users to buy AIA insurance products, Chutapatr added.
He claimed that all content on the app is unique and tailored to the preferences of users.
The health and wellness app is designed for families and is operated by AIA Wellness Co Ltd, a unit of AIA Group.
Initially launched in 2021, the app evolved from a focus on health content to include telemedicine, calorie tracking, live events, and a community for users to discuss personal life issues.
Chutapatr said that there are currently about 900,000 users and that AIA Thailand hopes to increase this number by adding more features, loyalty points, and business partners.
He said another goal is to expand users to gather more data that can be used to increase revenue for AIA Wellness.
The data will help the company better gauge what each user requires and will lead other businesses to reach out to their customers, he added.
Its top five features are:
- 1. Telemed, which provides telemedicine consultations,
- 2. Live Events, which provides news updates in video format from medical experts and well-known health figures,
- 3. Calories Tracker, which tabulates calories in meals daily,
- 4. Scoop, which allows users to watch and share healthcare video content, and
- 5. Community, a forum for users to chat about a variety of subjects.