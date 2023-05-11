Insurer aims to enliven brand, gather more data by promoting its app

The move to expand users of its app is part of the company’s efforts to present itself as more than just a health insurance company, Chutapatr Laothamatas, a director of AIA Thailand's digital solutions team, told a press conference on Thursday.

"We want to be [app users’] personal life coach," Chutapatr said.

The app is a key channel for reaching the newly employed and the newly married, he said.

App users do not have to be AIA clients. The app is available to anyone and contains no hard pitches for users to buy AIA insurance products, Chutapatr added.

He claimed that all content on the app is unique and tailored to the preferences of users.

The health and wellness app is designed for families and is operated by AIA Wellness Co Ltd, a unit of AIA Group.

Initially launched in 2021, the app evolved from a focus on health content to include telemedicine, calorie tracking, live events, and a community for users to discuss personal life issues.

Chutapatr said that there are currently about 900,000 users and that AIA Thailand hopes to increase this number by adding more features, loyalty points, and business partners.

He said another goal is to expand users to gather more data that can be used to increase revenue for AIA Wellness.

The data will help the company better gauge what each user requires and will lead other businesses to reach out to their customers, he added.

Its top five features are: