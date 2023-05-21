S&P to sweeten its 50th year with more treats and tidbits

The company added that it has made its operations more efficient to mitigate rising production costs, like improving the management of bakery factories, adjusting recipes, seeking new suppliers and relying more on solar cells.

To mark its 50th anniversary, S&P also plans to bring back some 20 old favourites and redesign some 50 dishes to offer customers more alternatives.

“The company will increase the price of some items, though that should not affect the customers much,” it said.

The company said it is also planning to reopen the branches that were forced to close during the Covid-19 pandemic. As of the first quarter of this year, S&P has 466 outlets, 453 of which are in Thailand and 13 overseas.