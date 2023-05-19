Ogilvy Thailand adds two new divisions focusing on consumer experience and health business
Ogilvy Thailand has set up two new service divisions to strengthen customer branding and marketing in the digital economy as part of its internal reshuffle.
The decision comes after the leading advertising and public relations firm recently appointed three new chief officers for management, strategy, and creativity in order to improve the effectiveness of its communication content and tools.
The two new service divisions are aimed at improving consumers' experience and provide opportunities to participate in the health business.
Jiravara Virayavardhana, chief executive officer of Ogilvy Thailand, said at a press conference on Thursday that the two service divisions were not new to Ogilvy, but the company had opted to set them up to make communication more effective, clear, and concise.
She pointed out that due to the rapid changes in technology and customer perception and behaviour, businesses cannot continue to brand their enterprises in the same old ways.
According to Kantar Market Outlook 2022, the top three things consumers say businesses should focus on are: diversity, equity, and inclusion.
To begin with, firms must be open and honest about the diversity and equitable composition of their workforce. The second step is to provide additional items that cater to the requirements of underserved and marginalised communities. Finally, they must ensure that their products or services are available to all consumers, according to the Kantar outlook.
These expectations imply that businesses are accountable for improving people's quality of life in society, rather than simply being a location to manufacture products and services, she explained, adding that the scenario has led to the agency changing its approach to building a brand for customers.
Jiravara said the agency not only raises brand awareness, but also gives the brand more impact, value, and power in the right context.
"Our mission is to inspire brands and people to make a difference in the world by generating impact through the intersection of borderless creativity, technology, and expertise," she said.
Still, she noted that advertising and public relations remain the company's major services and revenue sources. Following the reorganisation, Ogilvy will have five business units: advertising, public relations, experience, consulting, and health.
Chatree Chokmongkolsatian, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy Thailand, said that following the pandemic, most large Thai corporations had expressed a desire to rebrand their business for greater influence but with little impact on their limited budget.
"They want to have the same marketing budget as before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they expect a greater impact," he explained.
He said that each of the five business units will collaborate seamlessly with their respective skills, advanced technologies, and tools to identify the novel yet exact aspects to communicate with their target consumers.
According to Gumpon Laksanajinda, the agency's chief creative officer, the method had helped build Ogilvy's distinct work of communication creativity that ensures efficacy with concrete evidence of statistical numbers such as increases in market share, sales, brand recognition, and brand engagement.
CEO Jiravara said that the agency’s goal was to be a creative platform that partnered with its customers and helped them flourish.
"As a growth partner, we assist their business in moving forward by developing limitless solutions with insight data and new technology to create content that generates the needed impact," she explained.
Meanwhile, with Thailand gradually recovering and business budgets for advertising and marketing being restored, Jiravara believes the reorganisation will assist Ogilvy in continuing its expansion this year.