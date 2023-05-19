Ogilvy Thailand adds two new divisions focusing on consumer experience and health business

The decision comes after the leading advertising and public relations firm recently appointed three new chief officers for management, strategy, and creativity in order to improve the effectiveness of its communication content and tools.

The two new service divisions are aimed at improving consumers' experience and provide opportunities to participate in the health business.

Jiravara Virayavardhana, chief executive officer of Ogilvy Thailand, said at a press conference on Thursday that the two service divisions were not new to Ogilvy, but the company had opted to set them up to make communication more effective, clear, and concise.

She pointed out that due to the rapid changes in technology and customer perception and behaviour, businesses cannot continue to brand their enterprises in the same old ways.

According to Kantar Market Outlook 2022, the top three things consumers say businesses should focus on are: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

To begin with, firms must be open and honest about the diversity and equitable composition of their workforce. The second step is to provide additional items that cater to the requirements of underserved and marginalised communities. Finally, they must ensure that their products or services are available to all consumers, according to the Kantar outlook.

These expectations imply that businesses are accountable for improving people's quality of life in society, rather than simply being a location to manufacture products and services, she explained, adding that the scenario has led to the agency changing its approach to building a brand for customers.