THAI and Bangchak to cooperate on sustainable aviation fuel use
National carrier Thai Airways International (THAI) has signed an agreement with leading petroleum and energy conglomerate Bangchak for the use of sustainable aviation fuel.
The airline, which provides full-service carrier operations both domestically and internationally, emphasizes a business approach that promotes balance in the economy, society, environment, and governance, according to its chief of Corporate Strategy, Taviroj Songkumpol.
Thai Airways has invested in the establishment of sustainable aviation fuel production units using used oil. This investment adds value to waste within the country and helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry. The objective of this cooperation is to promote the aviation industry in both the domestic and international sectors by using sustainable aviation fuel, with the aim of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Taviroj added.
Currently, the aviation industry contributes over 2% of total greenhouse gas emissions, and with the industry's projected growth, it is inevitable that greenhouse gas emissions will increase if not addressed. The collaboration with Bangchak involves sharing knowledge, experience, and expertise to conduct technical studies on the efficient use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to achieve the Net Zero goal and comply with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Thamarat Paryoonsuk, Senior Executive Vice President of Bangchak Corporation’s Refinery Business Group, stated that Bangchak is committed to pursuing its mission under the vision of "Sustainable World Creation through Green Innovations."
Bangchak is accelerating investment in the green and sustainable sector, preparing for future technological advancements and changes, as well as addressing the challenges of climate change.
In 2022, Bangchak established a company to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from used oil, becoming the first and only company in Thailand to do so. This initiative aligns with BCP 316 NET plan, which aims for zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. Additionally, Bangchak plans to transform its oil refineries into biorefineries to produce biofuels, regarded as future energy sources that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. SAF not only adds value to used oil but also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry, in line with the global trend towards achieving zero carbon emissions or FlyNetZero by the year 2050, according to Thamarat.
In addition to this, the company also has other initiatives to promote low-carbon society. These include increasing the proportion of clean energy usage in Bangchak service stations and collaborating with business partners to install EV chargers, covering all regions of Thailand, Thamarat said.
Bangchak firmly believes that the collaboration with Thai Airways will lead to the promotion of sustainable aviation fuel within the domestic and international aviation industry, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.