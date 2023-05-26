THAI and Bangchak to cooperate on sustainable aviation fuel use

The airline, which provides full-service carrier operations both domestically and internationally, emphasizes a business approach that promotes balance in the economy, society, environment, and governance, according to its chief of Corporate Strategy, Taviroj Songkumpol.

Thai Airways has invested in the establishment of sustainable aviation fuel production units using used oil. This investment adds value to waste within the country and helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry. The objective of this cooperation is to promote the aviation industry in both the domestic and international sectors by using sustainable aviation fuel, with the aim of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Taviroj added.

Currently, the aviation industry contributes over 2% of total greenhouse gas emissions, and with the industry's projected growth, it is inevitable that greenhouse gas emissions will increase if not addressed. The collaboration with Bangchak involves sharing knowledge, experience, and expertise to conduct technical studies on the efficient use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to achieve the Net Zero goal and comply with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Thamarat Paryoonsuk, Senior Executive Vice President of Bangchak Corporation’s Refinery Business Group, stated that Bangchak is committed to pursuing its mission under the vision of "Sustainable World Creation through Green Innovations."

Bangchak is accelerating investment in the green and sustainable sector, preparing for future technological advancements and changes, as well as addressing the challenges of climate change.