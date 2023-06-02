Hotel industry strong as global travel grows: Minor Group

The move is part of the company’s strategic plan for long-term growth and is aligned with the global trends in travel which, said Rajakarier, would see the hotel industry continuing to grow despite the poor state of the global economy.

MINT's outlook for 2023 is upbeat thanks to rising global travel activity, which increases the demand for hotels not only as a place to stay temporarily, but also as a place to hang out, enjoy gastronomy, celebrate a wedding, and hold occasional ceremonies.

Since the beginning of 2023, a dozen hotel brands under Minor have opened around the world, including Anatara Palazzo Naiadi Rome in Italy, NH Collection Dubai the Palm in the United Arab Emirates, and Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park in China.

More launches are planned for the next year and a half under the Minor eight brands, Anantara, Avani, Oaks, NH Hotels, NH Collection, Nhow Hotels, and Tivoli, with Egypt, Peru and Bahrain among the new countries that the company is entering for the first time.

Minor Hotels Group currently operates over 530 hotels with over 76,000 rooms in 56 countries.

“Prime locations and high-quality services will enable MINT to raise the room rate, covering the high operating costs,” he said, adding that, despite some low occupancy rates in the first three months of this year, the average daily rate has helped offset the costs, resulting in more revenue than for the same quarter last year.

By raising the ADR, Minor can increase revenue per available room (RevPAR) and profit margins by attracting upscale and high-end clients who are able to afford the higher rates.