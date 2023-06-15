EA aims for 50% boost in revenue on ESG trends

EA executive vice president Vasu Klomkliang said the pandemic and PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] pollution have forced people to pay attention to the ESG principle.

He made this remark during the seminar "Investment Forum: New Chapter, New Opportunity" organised by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday.

He added that many companies have to be transformed to meet ESG trends, especially the emergence of carbon tax.

More solar and wind power plants have been constructed compared to coal ones, he said.