EA aims for 50% boost in revenue on ESG trends
Alternative energy firm Energy Absolute (EA) is targeting revenue growth of more than 50% over 2022 on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) trends.
EA executive vice president Vasu Klomkliang said the pandemic and PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] pollution have forced people to pay attention to the ESG principle.
He made this remark during the seminar "Investment Forum: New Chapter, New Opportunity" organised by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday.
He added that many companies have to be transformed to meet ESG trends, especially the emergence of carbon tax.
More solar and wind power plants have been constructed compared to coal ones, he said.
On the electric vehicle (EV) business, he said EA now has 400 EV-charging stations with 4,000 chargers nationwide, thanking the Board of Investment for its support.
He said the company also has electronic smart ferries, electric buses and electric mini-trucks. He added that the company's electric train in cooperation with the State Railway of Thailand is currently undergoing testing.
EA will boost the production capacity of electric vehicle batteries from 1 gigawatt per hour to 4 gigawatts per hour to meet the market demand, he said.
He revealed that EA is developing an application for all types of electric vehicles, covering land, rail and water.
He said that the company aims to grow its revenue this year by more than 50% year on year, adding that new products would be launched in the latter part of this year.