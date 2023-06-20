Corporate Governance is as important as profitability

It is extremely disheartening when instances of misconduct occur in private companies, especially within companies registered with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). A case in point is Stark Corporation Plc, which risks being delisted due to faulty financial statements.

When the company's management decides to raise capital in the stock market, it signifies an expansion of their responsibility towards the company's operations, encompassing a larger number of stakeholders, including common shareholders, debenture holders, as well as company employees and customers. These stakeholders constitute the origin of the term "public company" and must be acknowledged by the company's management and be subject to scrutiny for the benefit of the stakeholders.

Instances of misconduct within registered companies in the stock market persist but the number of violations or penalties is fewer than actual occurrences of misconduct. This means that there are numerous cases of wrongdoing or misconduct by companies that have not been audited, nor held accountable legally, and some companies continue to engage in unlawful and unethical practices. They claim that what they are doing is correct, either because no one has detected the wrongdoing or because it has not been legally penalized.

Dressing up financial statements creates an illusion of reality. The Accounting Profession Act of 2018 states that accounting professionals must adhere to fundamental principles of ethics, requiring them to act with honesty, integrity, fairness, and independence, without compromising or allowing bias or undue influence from others to override professional or business judgment.