Thailand’s infrastructure, incentives a magnet for FDIs: WHA Group CEO

WHA Group has already signed contracts with one of China's major electric vehicle manufacturers and will soon sign more business contracts with other major electric vehicle manufacturers from China.

The catalyst for relocation from China to Thailand, as well as to Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is also supporting the FDI, she said.

The Covid-19 pandemic made many multinational companies consider relocation out of China so that they could diversify their supply chain in order to sustain their businesses, Jareeporn explained.

She noted that the trend had put Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia in the global spotlight, helping WHA Group's net profit reach an all-time high last year, led by the industrial estate business.

“This year, I think the FDI in industrial estates maybe at an all-time high again," she said, adding that WHA Group has seen a large influx of investors from China since the border was opened.

Meanwhile, she emphasised that the increase in FDI supports the growth of WHA Group because the company offers locations with excellent logistical connections, skilled labour, stable infrastructure, a green ecosystem, and appropriate technology-related solutions to manage their industrial estate.

“WHA Group has been working on its digital transformation road map since 2017. In 2020-2021, we implemented a number of digital transformation projects, and last year we announced that we would transform from an infrastructure company to a tech company in three years,” she said.