BIG and Meranti Steel enter into strategic cooperation in sustainable climate technology for a new green steel plant in Thailand

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today solidifies the partnership between BIG and Meranti Steel, underscoring their shared commitments to reduce emissions in industrial production. Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, and Dr. Sebastian Langendorf, CEO of Meranti Steel.

Scheduled to commence operations in late 2027, Meranti’s new green steel plant represents a significant advancement in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, sustainable solutions, and an innovative energy concept, the plant is projected to achieve annual carbon emission reductions of up to 3 million tonnes compared to traditional blast furnace technologies.

Mr. Piyabut Charuphen stated, BIG, an Air Products Company, committed to sustainable development in Thailand, has showcased its investment in real climate technology projects, including low carbon industrial gases solutions. Partnering with Meranti in the green steel project, BIG once again demonstrates its dedication to walking the talk in sustainability. The collaboration goes beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steel production; BIG's cutting-edge climate technologies produce low carbon oxygen, nitrogen, and green hydrogen, setting the stage for Thailand’s energy transition for industrial segments. BIG is honored to join forces with Meranti in realizing another tangible sustainability project for Thailand.”