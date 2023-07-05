BIG and Meranti Steel enter into strategic cooperation in sustainable climate technology for a new green steel plant in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand - June 30, 2023, Meranti Steel Pte. Ltd., based in Singapore, takes another significant step towards its new green steel project in Thailand as it establishes a strategic cooperation with BIG. The collaboration aims to provide essential sustainable solutions, including potential low carbon Nitrogen and Oxygen supply, and to collaborate on a future Green Hydrogen supply chain, supporting one of the first green steel initiatives in the ASEAN region.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today solidifies the partnership between BIG and Meranti Steel, underscoring their shared commitments to reduce emissions in industrial production. Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, and Dr. Sebastian Langendorf, CEO of Meranti Steel.
Scheduled to commence operations in late 2027, Meranti’s new green steel plant represents a significant advancement in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, sustainable solutions, and an innovative energy concept, the plant is projected to achieve annual carbon emission reductions of up to 3 million tonnes compared to traditional blast furnace technologies.
Mr. Piyabut Charuphen stated, BIG, an Air Products Company, committed to sustainable development in Thailand, has showcased its investment in real climate technology projects, including low carbon industrial gases solutions. Partnering with Meranti in the green steel project, BIG once again demonstrates its dedication to walking the talk in sustainability. The collaboration goes beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steel production; BIG's cutting-edge climate technologies produce low carbon oxygen, nitrogen, and green hydrogen, setting the stage for Thailand’s energy transition for industrial segments. BIG is honored to join forces with Meranti in realizing another tangible sustainability project for Thailand.”
Dr. Sebastian Langendorf added, “BIG is a leader in climate technology, leveraging on its strength in industrial gases and innovation. At Meranti Steel, we view the strategic cooperation with BIG as an ideal complement to our recently announced partnership with GPSC, particularly in the area of green hydrogen. While GPSC and Meranti are collaborating on off-site renewable energy solutions for potential green hydrogen production, BIG/Air Products is the global largest hydrogen producer including Thailand. With its expertise, technology, and significant investment, BIG can play a pivotal role in the green hydrogen landscape in Thailand. We are excited to work alongside BIG as our second strong Thai partner towards a sustainable future."
Meranti’s green steel project exemplifies the commitment of countries such as Singapore and Thailand to lead the sustainable transformation of the iron and steel industry, which currently accounts for over 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions.
For more information, please visit our websites at www.bigth.com, www.airproducts.com and www.merantisteel.com