Riding its impressive showing in the first half, Nation TV eyes top 6 rating

Nation TV stands strong as a reliable news station and has captured the hearts of viewers nationwide, said Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group (Thailand).

The performance in the first two quarters points to the possibility of the channel securing 6th position among digital TV channels in the second half of the year, Shine said.

Shine highlighted that Nation TV has produced remarkable content, maintaining a strong overall rating of 8th place among digital TV channels. This reflects the increasing importance society places on news and information. Despite the TV industry being seen as entering a crisis, Nation TV has taken a different approach by creating innovative content that leads trends and presents headline news on global issues such as sustainability, health, and wellness, climate change, innovation, as well as stocks and investments, he said. This approach caters to the changing media consumption behaviour of the people, by ensuring that the content resonates with viewers from all walks of life.