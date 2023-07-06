Riding its impressive showing in the first half, Nation TV eyes top 6 rating
Nation TV Channel 22 continues to achieve excellent ratings, riding a 116% growth in the first two quarters of the year, Nation Group’s top executive said on Thursday.
Nation TV stands strong as a reliable news station and has captured the hearts of viewers nationwide, said Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group (Thailand).
The performance in the first two quarters points to the possibility of the channel securing 6th position among digital TV channels in the second half of the year, Shine said.
Shine highlighted that Nation TV has produced remarkable content, maintaining a strong overall rating of 8th place among digital TV channels. This reflects the increasing importance society places on news and information. Despite the TV industry being seen as entering a crisis, Nation TV has taken a different approach by creating innovative content that leads trends and presents headline news on global issues such as sustainability, health, and wellness, climate change, innovation, as well as stocks and investments, he said. This approach caters to the changing media consumption behaviour of the people, by ensuring that the content resonates with viewers from all walks of life.
In the first half of the year, Nation TV achieved an average nationwide rating of 0.475, experiencing a continuous growth of 116%, he said.
The channel received an excellent response from viewers, allowing it to make significant leaps in expanding its viewer base nationwide. The growth rates are categorised as follows: the highest was in rural areas at 124%, followed by Bangkok with a 115% increase, and 97% in urban areas.
"We prioritise the importance of delivering news and information as our top focus. We provide insightful and comprehensive analysis while maintaining ethical standards in presenting information to the public. The media network of Nation Group aims to develop content and ensure the quality of production that is suitable for the rapidly changing platforms and technologies of today,” he said. “Furthermore, there are plans to develop the editorial department and management team to expand the viewer base, particularly targeting the younger generation aged 25 and above, across online platforms and various social media channels,” he added.
“We would like to express our gratitude to all viewers who have continuously followed us and placed their trust in the Nation Group media network. We hereby affirm our commitment to presenting beneficial news and information, steadfastly serving our nation and society. We strive to be a media institution for the public,” Shine said.