Banpu Power chief vows to follow ESG principles for sustainable growth

He said Banpu Power had adopted the ESG principles in its investments, value chain, greenhouse gas reduction, carbon trading, human resource development and transparent business operation to meet international standards.

Banpu Power will continue improving its ESG work in a bid to be a model for other companies, he said, adding that the company is interesting in investing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to further move the company towards sustainability.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the company’s ESG committee, Patchanita Thamyongkit, said the panel was ensuring that the company followed policies, direction and targets that were properly aligned with the ESG principles.

She said sustainability, value chain, environment and technology could be developed at the same pace to boost the company's efficiency, including cost management and environment preservation.

"We should seek balance to serve sustainable production," she said, adding that this would help attract investors to cooperate with the company on sustainable development.

However, she said there were many challenges on adopting ESG, such as, stakeholders, rules and regulations in each country, climate change and geopolitics.

"Many people believe that ESG caused only difficulties, but we should look for opportunities from it," she said.

She advised the government to be clear in its focus on sustainable development. "If we cannot keep up with technology, we cannot see what the future of energy will be," she added.