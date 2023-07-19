LG sees growth in television sales, will debut 47 new models

Amnaj Singhachan, senior marketing manager for LG Electronics (Thailand), said television sales rose during the first half of the year, encouraging LG to launch new models.

Thai consumers replace old televisions with new ones that have larger screens and more functions, he said.

Televisions have also become home decorations and, as a result, Thai consumers pay close attention to the appearance of a television as well as its versatility, Amnaj said.

The main focus will be on OLED TVs, the premium model with a larger screen, more functions, and a distinct design, he added.

The company expects to sell 16,000 OLED televisions this year.

"We anticipate a 60% increase in sales in the OLED TV segment, as well as establishing a sales base in the lifestyle TV segment, and we aim to increase LG's overall market share in the TV market to 21%," Amnaj said, adding that the share will keep the company at the top of the market for the 11th consecutive year. Last year it had a 20% market share.

The company anticipates an 8% increase in total sales this year to about 23.6 billion baht.

The company will spend 300 million baht on marketing this year.

In his opening remarks, LG Electronics (Thailand) president Sunghun Jung said each new TV model introduced cutting-edge advancements and firmly establishes LG as a leader in OLED technology.

