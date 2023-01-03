LG unveils vision for more personalized, smarter TV ahead of CES 2023

The consumer electronics giant will dedicate itself to fulfilling the vision of Sync to You, Open to All, it said, based on its advanced organic light-emitting diode display technologies and webOS, its own smart TV operating system.

At the world's most influential tech trade show, set to open on Thursday, LG will unveil the new OLED evo TV that boosts brightness by around 70 % compared with existing OLED TVs and reduces the reflection of light on the screen.

OLED evo is the major TV maker's second-generation OLED panel, with more light per pixel than before and improved brightness and better colour accuracy. Blacks are deeper and darker, and other colours are richer and creamier on LG OLED evo TVs, according to the company.

The new TV also became smarter with an improved artificial intelligence processor, which enables it to analyze even a show producer's intention of making a certain scene and automatically adjust the brightness and other effects.