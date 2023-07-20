Sports firm GSV partners Grab to promote Muay Thai among foreign tourists

The collaboration will assist Global Sports Ventures (GSV), the operator of Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium, in attracting more international Muay Thai fans, who currently account for 70% of the stadium's total visitors, a joint press release said on Thursday.

GSV and Grab will jointly promote Muay Thai fights through online and offline media, marketing activities, as well as discounts on tickets. Grab mobility services will be offered to foreign tourists in the second half of this year, with an investment of more than 100 million baht.

GSV chief executive officer Thainchai Phisitwuttinan said that Muay Thai, or Thai kick-boxing, is an important cultural heritage that has the potential to attract foreign tourists.

He pointed out that Thai kick-boxing is an essential form of soft power in Thailand, making the country a must-see destination for Thai boxing fans worldwide.

According to GSV, the number of foreign visitors has increased 16 times since the stadium was recently rebranded and renovated, and more events added to its weekly Muay Thai schedule.