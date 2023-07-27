Amway’s growth strategy turns focus to health products
Global direct sales company Amway is aiming to achieve sales valued at 30 billion baht by 2029, with greater focus on the health and well-being of the community, under its new leadership.
Managing director Tossaporn Nisthanon, the new face of Amway Thailand, said that in order to keep up with the fast-changing world, Amway has shifted its product offerings from “categorised solution” to “superior solution” with a range of supplements in the Nutrilite dietary plan to meet specific consumer needs.
Though Amway is well known as a direct sales company, it also has weight loss management meal plans among other products. Tossaporn said the company was very serious about the ingredients in its products, to ensure they cater to consumer needs and health trends.
“Our products are non-GMO, gluten-free, animal cruelty-free, organic, vegan, and others. We are trying to fit into many sub-groups.”
In addition to other weight management products, it also offers plant-based products such as the Plant to Table by Nutrilite, ready-to-eat plant-based food and beverages, and oral care products, and more.
Tossaporn said Amway had created the “Health & Wellness Community” group for health lovers. Additionally, Amway businesspeople have also made their own wellness subcommunities.
Furthermore, the company has also invested in platforms for online business, especially relevant for younger generations.
“Amway has invested in platforms for Amway businesspeople, such as investing in developing a digital ecosystem for buying products and doing business online, websites, mobile applications, Line, as well as new tools,” said Tossaporn.
“Around 75% of applicants apply online, so we train people of all age groups to understand how to use technology. I don’t believe other industries are as online as we are,” he said.
To match current trends, the company is also live streaming in addition to holding offline events like training and seminars. The managing director also highlighted the importance of appealing to the newer generation.
“Gen Z requires products that appeal to them. For this, Amway has created products to cater more to this demographic. We have changed certain vitamin pills to ready-to-eat jellies or powders for ease of consumption and have made our packaging more colourful,” he elaborated.
Tossaporn said the company also aimed to improve end-to-end customer experience by partnering with logistics firm, Kerry, and 7-Eleven convenience stores, increasing pick-up points nationwide to over 13,000. Other innovations include a hybrid chiller cold storage system and fast one-day or one-hour delivery within the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. This Amway Express Delivery system is being trialled at the head branch office and the Silom branch office using electric motorcycles, he said.
Amway offers a variety of products, holds more than 750 patents and has been in business for 60 years. It has a team of 800 innovation and science experts who conduct over 500,000 product quality tests per year, said Tossaporn.