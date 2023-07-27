Amway’s growth strategy turns focus to health products

Managing director Tossaporn Nisthanon, the new face of Amway Thailand, said that in order to keep up with the fast-changing world, Amway has shifted its product offerings from “categorised solution” to “superior solution” with a range of supplements in the Nutrilite dietary plan to meet specific consumer needs.

Though Amway is well known as a direct sales company, it also has weight loss management meal plans among other products. Tossaporn said the company was very serious about the ingredients in its products, to ensure they cater to consumer needs and health trends.

“Our products are non-GMO, gluten-free, animal cruelty-free, organic, vegan, and others. We are trying to fit into many sub-groups.”

In addition to other weight management products, it also offers plant-based products such as the Plant to Table by Nutrilite, ready-to-eat plant-based food and beverages, and oral care products, and more.

Tossaporn said Amway had created the “Health & Wellness Community” group for health lovers. Additionally, Amway businesspeople have also made their own wellness subcommunities.