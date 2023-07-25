Thailand to host world diabetes forum, moves closer to medical hub ambitions

The “IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025” is slated for April 7-10 next year at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec).

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said on Monday that the bureau had joined the Diabetes Association of Thailand in bidding for the right to host the congress.

“Winning the bid is an important achievement for Thailand and in line with the country’s 20-year strategy to promote Thailand as a medical hub,” Chiruit said.

He added that the event is expected to attract 10,000 participants from across the world and generate about 800 million baht in revenue.