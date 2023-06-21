Phuket’s dream to host Expo 2028 crashes in 2nd round of voting

Five countries were in contention for the opportunity to host the Specialised Expo, a global event that would showcase the success of participating nations and seek solutions to precise challenges of humanity.

More than 150 member countries of the Bureau of International Exposition (BIE) met at the 172nd General Assembly in Paris on Wednesday and cast secret ballots for the contender cities.

The Serbian city of Belgrade pipped the four finalists, namely San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina), Malaga (Spain), Minnesota (US), and Phuket (Thailand).

According to the BIE, a country must receive a two-thirds majority in the first round of voting to be selected as the host nation of the event.