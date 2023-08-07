Thaicom to partner with Eutelsat in Software Defined High Throughput Satellite

Thaicom’s new satellite is a new generation of broadband software-defined high throughput satellites (HTS). It will allow flexibility and instant reconfiguration to adapt dynamically to the service areas and will provide a significant confidence boost for the company’s valued customers and partners throughout Asia Pacific. The Software Defined HTS’s performance will assure an unparalleled quality of service to enable End-to-End service solutions.

Patompob Suwansiri, Thaicom's Chief Executive Officer, said that “ This partnership is strategic for our new satellite project at the orbital slot of 119.5 degrees East as it not only provides a long-term and secure utilization of 50% of our new satellite, but more importantly, it will create synergies between the two organizations to capture new growth opportunities in the future. This is an important milestone for Thaicom as we continue our journey to be a leading space tech company in the region.”