Tetra Pak aims to reduce loss in food production in Thailand and around the world
Tetra Pak, a world-leading processing and packaging solutions company, is expanding its services to boost efficiency for food and beverage producers. The aim is to reduce loss in food production, from raw material to water usage and waste disposal around the world, including Thailand.
This comes as the company has been recognised by Kepner Tregoe with an award for Excellence. The recognition is for implementing problem-solving methods in food packaging manufacturing.
Part of the broader problem facing the food supply chain is loss. Across the globe, approximately 14 % of the world's food, valued at US$400 billion is lost on an annual basis between harvest, production, and the retail market. Food loss also means loss of water. The World Resources Institute cites that, the 1.3 billion tons of food wasted every year worldwide is approximately 45 trillion gallons of water.
Tetra Pak’s suite of waste reduction solutions includes consumables, plant components and upgrades, such as water filtration solutions and consumables for wastewater reduction at various areas in a customer plant.
Meanwhile its asset management solutions for equipment incorporate Customised Outcome-based Solutions, Maintenance Units and Remote Support. Ultimately, this increases the uptime of the equipment and reduces response time alongside repairs and reuses to prolong the equipment's lifetime.
Sasha Ilyukhin, Global VP of Processing Services and Services Solutions, Tetra Pak said: “In the Americas, 8 food producers that use Tetra Pak Expert Services to optimise operational performance, all combined, reduced CO2 emissions by 7.62 kilotons, which is equivalent to 9% of their total plant emissions”. This is encouraging to see, and we will continue to deploy these services in more markets”
Rajat Shah, Services Director, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with our customers in Thailand to reduce food, water and energy losses thus progressing the sustainability in the Thai community. We recently supported the industry leader in liquid dairy products in Thailand to develop a comprehensive water-saving project in their factory. Within the 1st phase of deployment, we were able to save 400 tons of water per day, the equivalent of an Olympic size swimming pool per week. We are excited about these results, and we look forward to working in this direction together with all our customers in Thailand.”