Tetra Pak aims to reduce loss in food production in Thailand and around the world

This comes as the company has been recognised by Kepner Tregoe with an award for Excellence. The recognition is for implementing problem-solving methods in food packaging manufacturing.

Part of the broader problem facing the food supply chain is loss. Across the globe, approximately 14 % of the world's food, valued at US$400 billion is lost on an annual basis between harvest, production, and the retail market. Food loss also means loss of water. The World Resources Institute cites that, the 1.3 billion tons of food wasted every year worldwide is approximately 45 trillion gallons of water.