Central Pattana wins Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Investor Relations awards from IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO of Central Pattana, said: “We are very honored and proud to receive the three major awards from IAA Awards, reflecting the achievement and excellence of our business model, which strives to be ‘The Ecosystem for All’ – strong and sustainable, with the focus on the retail business of our shopping centers that connect to all sectors both inside and outside our ecosystem, including:

1) Operating a business that fulfils the demands of people’s lifestyles in all aspects, under the concept ‘360-Degree Centre of Life’ offers the all-around living where people can shop, eat, work, play, stay and live, both offline & online, 24 hours a day 365 days a year. Within the next five years, customer traffic in our projects will increase from 1.2 million to 1.8 million visitors per day or 657 million visits per year.

2) Joining hands with businesses under Central Group and expanding into new assets; for example, Central Pattana has recently joined hands with Evolution Data Centers (EDC) to co-develop a data center that will upgrade the digital infrastructure industry in Bangkok and Thailand.

3) Adhering to ESG for sustainable social and environmental care as we implement ‘Place Making’ and care for people and communities by creating ‘Local Wealth’ and promoting ‘Sustainable Tourism’; we also provide 100,000 m2 free trade space for SMEs and farmers in addition to helping protect our planet following the company goal of net zero 2050.

I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to all investment analysts for granting these prestigious awards to Central Pattana. This is extremely encouraging for all team members and myself to move forward in our creation of a sustainable future for all.”