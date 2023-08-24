Central Pattana wins Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Investor Relations awards from IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022
Reaffirms its leadership as Thailand’s no.1 real estate developer with excellent visions in business and financial management
Bangkok – Central Pattana Plc, Thailand’s no.1 real estate developer for sustainability under the vision of ‘Imagining better futures for all’, has won three major awards: ‘BEST CEO’, ‘BEST CFO’ and ‘BEST IR’ in the Real Estate category from the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022, held by the Investment Analysts Association (IAA).
The BEST CEO is awarded to executives with excellent business administration and contributions to the growth of the capital market and the overall Thai economy. The BEST CFO is awarded to executives with excellent financial management and the BEST IR is based on consistency, transparency and quality of the company’s data presented to securities analysts and financial institutions. These awards are considered and judged by the votes of investment analysts in Thailand. This reflects the business excellence of Central Pattana, which strives to be ‘The Ecosystem for All’ – strong and sustainable for all sectors.
Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO of Central Pattana, said: “We are very honored and proud to receive the three major awards from IAA Awards, reflecting the achievement and excellence of our business model, which strives to be ‘The Ecosystem for All’ – strong and sustainable, with the focus on the retail business of our shopping centers that connect to all sectors both inside and outside our ecosystem, including:
1) Operating a business that fulfils the demands of people’s lifestyles in all aspects, under the concept ‘360-Degree Centre of Life’ offers the all-around living where people can shop, eat, work, play, stay and live, both offline & online, 24 hours a day 365 days a year. Within the next five years, customer traffic in our projects will increase from 1.2 million to 1.8 million visitors per day or 657 million visits per year.
2) Joining hands with businesses under Central Group and expanding into new assets; for example, Central Pattana has recently joined hands with Evolution Data Centers (EDC) to co-develop a data center that will upgrade the digital infrastructure industry in Bangkok and Thailand.
3) Adhering to ESG for sustainable social and environmental care as we implement ‘Place Making’ and care for people and communities by creating ‘Local Wealth’ and promoting ‘Sustainable Tourism’; we also provide 100,000 m2 free trade space for SMEs and farmers in addition to helping protect our planet following the company goal of net zero 2050.
I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to all investment analysts for granting these prestigious awards to Central Pattana. This is extremely encouraging for all team members and myself to move forward in our creation of a sustainable future for all.”
Ms. Naparat Sriwanvit, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Finance, Accounting and Risk Management of Central Pattana, said: “Thank you to all investment analysts who have always supported Central Pattana; we are committed to taking care of all stakeholders following ESG principles as well as presenting company data with consistency, transparency and quality. In addition to business and financial management, we focus on indicators that help drive forward our sustainability strategy, including:
1) Caring for all stakeholders – Central Pattana uses the ‘Net Promoter Score’ to measure the satisfaction level of stakeholders to encourage and then develop these stakeholders into business partners to increase competitiveness and create shared value.
2) Social care – we report and track outcomes as well as positive social impacts based on the B4SI framework, which starts from setting an input, providing support to communities, and measuring the results and positive impacts on the communities. In 2022, Central Pattana’s marketing activities helped generate almost 140 million baht in income in local communities.
3) Environmental care – we have the goal of net zero carbon by 2050 in addition to other sustainable goals such as increasing the proportion of clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with both short-term goals for each year and medium-term goals for 2030.”
Central Pattana Plc is moving forward into the future with the brand commitment of ‘Imagining better futures for all’ and developing a business model of the future: ‘The Ecosystem for All’, which ensures seamless synergy of its core businesses – shopping centers, community malls, residential projects, office buildings and hotels. The company’s five-year investment plan (2023-2027) includes over 135 billion baht in investment covering more than 200 projects in 30 cities in Thailand and ASEAN: 50 shopping centers, 17 community malls, 90 residential projects, 37 hotels, 13 office buildings and 4 Flex Offices.