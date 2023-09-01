Solar energy to power petroleum production

Operated by PTTEP’s subsidiary FutureTech Energy Ventures (FTEV), the 9.98-megawatt power plant will supply energy to the company’s S1 petroleum production project, Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP’s CEO said on Thursday.

“This clean-energy power plant will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum production by 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to planting 1.3 million trees per year to offset these emissions,” he added.

Lan Saeng Arun is the first plant in Thailand from which renewable energy is being used to produce petroleum products.

Montri said the solar power plant is part of PTTEP’s efforts to achieve the target of net zero emissions by the year 2050.

FTEV, which is engaged in clean, renewable energy and the hydrogen business, started operating the Lan Saeng Arun plant in July.

To fulfill its mission of facilitating PTTEP’s transformation to sustainable energy sources, FTEV has also invested in a large-scale hydrogen production project in the Sultanate of Oman. This project will use both solar and wind energy to produce ‘green’ hydrogen for PTTEP’s operation overseas, supporting the company’s goal of becoming a business driven by clean energy.