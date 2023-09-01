Bangchak completes payment for 65.99% of Esso (Thailand) shares

Marketing services will boast greater coverage and be able to service more customers through the network of more than 2,200 service stations across the country.

ESSO's service stations, products, and aviation fuel will become products under the Bangchak brand. This creates opportunities to align service station development, providing consumers with greater access to Bangchak products, which will not only benefit Bangchak businesses but will hold significance for the energy industry in Thailand.

As such, ESSO's brand service stations will gradually change to become Bangchak service stations within a 2-year period. Fuel products sold at service stations will be high-quality products from Bangchak Group's two world-class refineries.

The fuel products are environmentally friendly and comply with the quality assurance standards of the Department of Energy Business (DOEB). Moreover, Bangchak premium-grade gasohol and biodiesel meet the Euro 5 standards and feature higher octane and cetane values than DOEB standards.

Esso Smiles members can continue to collect and redeem Esso Smiles points for one more year, until August 31, 2024, using the existing card or receive a special bonus of 100 points when transferring points to Bangchak Green Miles by November 30, 2023.

For Bangchak Green Miles members, aside from redeeming member points from refuelling and merchandise purchases from Bangchak service stations for discounts or other personal preferences, members will also gain special points calculated from the increased fuel price if they refuel on the first day of the price increase, and will still be able to donate points to charitable organizations – a program that Bangchak has supported for the 18th consecutive year to sustain well-being in Thai society.

"Today, we are delighted to welcome new employees, business owners, and customers from ESSO to the Bangchak family. Integrating the quality teams from both companies will strengthen and enhance our capacity to execute and accelerate the business expansion plans. This will open new opportunities for customers to enjoy the "Greenovative Experience" through an expanded service network, a convergence of two great forces, "Together To Greater", to deliver the best products and experience to our customers. This historic energy deal not only benefits Bangchak's businesses but holds great significance for the energy industry of Thailand," Chaiwat concluded.

