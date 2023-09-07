Grab Thailand aims to increase revenue by signing up more advertisers

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Grab Thailand commercial and marketing senior director, told a press conference on Thursday that the decision came at an opportune time because today's consumers' behaviours and lifestyles are fully integrated between online and offline.

As a result, advertisers and marketers have to adapt by developing strategies that are tailored to consumers' lifestyles while also allowing them to seamlessly connect online and offline experiences.

She said that Grab Thailand has been providing advertising solutions to its partners since 2018.

Initially, the services provided additional income to its drivers.

Over time, the company expanded into in-app advertising media, allowing merchants and brands to reach a larger user base within the app. This expansion resulted in the creation of a comprehensive retail media network known as "GrabAds."

In terms of this year's expansion, she noted that Grab Thailand plans to reach out to new business sectors.

In addition to food and beverages, Grab will continue to expand its client base in three key sectors: Fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and finance and banking. The three sectors have consistently increased their marketing spending to actively engage with consumers, Chantsuda said.

"Our goal is to establish GrabAds as Thailand's leading Retail Media Networks (RMNs)," she said, explaining that RMNs are operated by retail operators or online marketplaces. The model uses the retailer's customer data, shopping behaviour insights, and digital infrastructure to provide advertising and marketing opportunities.