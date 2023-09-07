Bridgestone Ignites Thai students potential in World Solar Challenge
Bridgestone has been the title partner of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the world's premier solar-powered car race.
In Thailand, led by Keiji Chuma, Managing Director of Thai Bridgestone Co., Ltd., has continued to support the Siam Technology College team for the 2nd consecutive year, gearing up to participate in the "2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge" from October 22 to 29, 2023, in Australia.
All contestants will be taken on the over 3,000 km journey from Darwin to Adelaide. In addition, the Thai Bridgestone team joined the electric solar-powered car unveiling, STC-4 from the Siam Technology College team at the Discovery Museum (Museum Siam) together with the panel discussion with related sectors, showing the tertiary students cheering support to win a place in the upcoming event.
Chuma stated, "Bridgestone has continued demonstrating our environmental commitment while providing sustainable mobility solutions. This year, we are delighted to support Thai tertiary students from Siam Technology College as only Thailand's pioneer team participating in the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. We have provided grants and team jerseys, ranging from yellow to orange, symbolizing the sun, with patterns of solar rays to depict motion. We have also delivered the ECOPIA EP 300, an eco-friendly tire innovation with Nano Pro-Tech TM for extended wear life and tire grip and increases your confidence whilst driving. Furthermore, we have prepped the team's readiness and confidence by inviting them to test their electric solar-powered car, STC-4, at Thai Bridgestone Proving Ground. This is another initiative showing our support for the potential and creative ideas of Thai tertiary students in technology and innovation, as well as to showcase Thailand's solar-powered car innovation on the global competition stage. Moreover, it will contribute to the continued development of Thailand's science and technology education in the future.
Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is committed to promoting renewable energies such as solar to provide sustainable solutions for mobility society while encouraging essential knowledge of science, technology, geography, and climate. As Bridgestone celebrates a decade as the title partner of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge and its 60th anniversary of Motorsport this year, 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge plays a key role in the support of global sustainable motorsport.
This also reflects Bridgestone E8 commitment of "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" and "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility."