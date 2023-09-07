Bridgestone Ignites Thai students potential in World Solar Challenge

In Thailand, led by Keiji Chuma, Managing Director of Thai Bridgestone Co., Ltd., has continued to support the Siam Technology College team for the 2nd consecutive year, gearing up to participate in the "2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge" from October 22 to 29, 2023, in Australia.

All contestants will be taken on the over 3,000 km journey from Darwin to Adelaide. In addition, the Thai Bridgestone team joined the electric solar-powered car unveiling, STC-4 from the Siam Technology College team at the Discovery Museum (Museum Siam) together with the panel discussion with related sectors, showing the tertiary students cheering support to win a place in the upcoming event.