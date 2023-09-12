Forbes presents Dhanin with Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award
Forbes Media selected Charoen Pokphand Group Senior Chairman, Dhanin Chearavanont, as the recipient of the Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award is presented to honour an individual’s lifetime of entrepreneurial achievement. It is a celebration of global business success bestowed upon a business leader, who embodies and exemplifies the ideals of free enterprise championed by Malcolm S. Forbes in his lifetime and within the pages of Forbes magazine since its founding in 1917.
Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media, said: “Over a business career spanning
nearly six decades, Dhanin Chearavanont transformed CP Group from a modest family business with
roots in Thailand's agricultural sector to a multinational conglomerate with wide-ranging interests –
from agribusiness and convenience stores to telecom, pharma and financial services. Khun Dhanin is
indeed one of Asia’s most influential and respected business leaders.”
“I want to express my gratitude to Forbes for honouring me with the Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime
Achievement Award. Human intelligence and human capital, empowering good and talented people
are the most precious things in my working life," said Dhanin, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group.
The award was presented to Dhanin Chearavanont by Steve Forbes and Christopher Forbes, Vice Chairman, Forbes Media, at the 21st Forbes Global CEO Conference, held in Singapore on September 11. The award presentation was followed by a one-on-one dialogue between Dhanin and Steve Forbes on stage.
Past recipients of the Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award include Li Ka-Shing, Chairman,
Cheung Kong (Holdings) and Hutchison Whampoa (2006), S. Robson Walton, Chairman of the Board
of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (2009), Carlos Slim Helú, Chairman, Fundación Telmex, Fundación Carlos
Slim, Impulsora del Desarrollo del Empleo en América Latina and Cicsa (2010) and Jack Ma, Founder
of Alibaba Group (2019) among others.