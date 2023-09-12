Forbes presents Dhanin with Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media, said: “Over a business career spanning

nearly six decades, Dhanin Chearavanont transformed CP Group from a modest family business with

roots in Thailand's agricultural sector to a multinational conglomerate with wide-ranging interests –

from agribusiness and convenience stores to telecom, pharma and financial services. Khun Dhanin is

indeed one of Asia’s most influential and respected business leaders.”

“I want to express my gratitude to Forbes for honouring me with the Malcolm S. Forbes Lifetime

Achievement Award. Human intelligence and human capital, empowering good and talented people

are the most precious things in my working life," said Dhanin, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group.