Sustainability Expo in Bangkok to provide practical examples of ESG implementation
Several practical actions and real practices covering all aspects of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) will be presented at this year's Sustainability Expo 2023, Asean's largest sustainability exposition.
Tongjai Thanachanan, senior vice president for chief sustainable business development at Thai Beverage, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the goal of the expo was to encourage people to take sustainable action on their own.
Under the theme "Good Balance, Better World”, the expo would continue to prioritise the principles of sufficiency philosophy for sustainability while focusing on collaborative action by over hundreds of large and small businesses, she explained.
She pointed out that the previous three expos since 2020 had already met their objectives of raising public awareness about sustainability. As a result, it is now time for all relevant parties — public, private, and individuals — to demonstrate through their practical actions.
"We'd like to see the Sustainability Expo grow into a single large platform where everyone can share what they're doing while being enlightened or inspired by others to sustain this planet," she said.
Aside from environmentally friendly practices, the exposition will also include social and governmental aspects.
Jeramiah Pitakwong, chief executive officer of media events at Amarin Group, co-organiser of the event, said there were many ongoing projects for improving inclusive urban living that would be showcased in this expo.
He cited as an example the "15-minute garden" project, a collaboration between his company and the Bangkok governor, to add green public space to the capital city.
Furthermore, there are international case studies to improve human quality of life while balancing environmental benefits for Thais to learn and adopt the practices as well.
Lars Svensson, chairman of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce's sustainability working group, said that the Swedish embassy and his organisation would exhibit and share knowledge on waste management and know-how.
Sweden, known as the “Green Silicon Valley of the World”, will demonstrate how it converts waste into resourceful products that have an impact on gross domestic product as well as other environmental innovations and clean energy, he said.
Aside from exhibitions by over 100 leading companies and 500 sustainable business networks from around the world, Sustainability Expo 2023 would include seminars from world-class speakers, a marketplace, a kids zone, and an “Immersive Experience Pavilion”, the organisers said.
According to the organisers, the expo is divided into five zones: SEP Inspirational; Better Me; Better Living; Better Community; and, Better World. Each zone will show how to improve in every area.
The event is co-hosted by five leading Thai sustainability firms: Frasers Property, PTT Global Chemical, Siam Cement Group, Thai Beverage, and Thai Union.
The 10-day Sustainability Expo would be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from September 29 to October 8. Admission is free for the general public.