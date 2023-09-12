Sustainability Expo in Bangkok to provide practical examples of ESG implementation

Tongjai Thanachanan, senior vice president for chief sustainable business development at Thai Beverage, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the goal of the expo was to encourage people to take sustainable action on their own.

Under the theme "Good Balance, Better World”, the expo would continue to prioritise the principles of sufficiency philosophy for sustainability while focusing on collaborative action by over hundreds of large and small businesses, she explained.

She pointed out that the previous three expos since 2020 had already met their objectives of raising public awareness about sustainability. As a result, it is now time for all relevant parties — public, private, and individuals — to demonstrate through their practical actions.

"We'd like to see the Sustainability Expo grow into a single large platform where everyone can share what they're doing while being enlightened or inspired by others to sustain this planet," she said.

Aside from environmentally friendly practices, the exposition will also include social and governmental aspects.

Jeramiah Pitakwong, chief executive officer of media events at Amarin Group, co-organiser of the event, said there were many ongoing projects for improving inclusive urban living that would be showcased in this expo.

He cited as an example the "15-minute garden" project, a collaboration between his company and the Bangkok governor, to add green public space to the capital city.

Furthermore, there are international case studies to improve human quality of life while balancing environmental benefits for Thais to learn and adopt the practices as well.