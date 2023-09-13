Siam Piwat budgets THB1 billion for 40 events in the last quarter of 2023

Group CEO Chadatip Chutrakul told a press conference on Wednesday that the campaign was aimed at boosting revenue by 20% quarter on quarter during the festive season.

She expected that the various activities to be staged at Siam Piwat's properties would become a magnet to attract tourists from around the world to Thailand, assisting the government in meeting its target of 30 million tourists this year.

She did not reveal details of the planned events, but said the group would announce them later along with its partners. She only mentioned the New Year’s countdown event.

This year's countdown event at Iconsiam — one of its own department stores — would be an extravaganza with a once-in-a-lifetime memorable ceremony, she promised.

The last-quarter event blitz is a part of its business strategy — known as the "4 Strategic Pillars" — in response to the government's tourism promotion policy, she said.

The pillars are: world-class shopping leadership and a leader in the luxury retail segment; world-class events and MICE leadership; leadership in elevating Thai art and establishing Bangkok as a global art hub; and, leadership in introducing Thailand's soft power to the global stage.

"Siam Piwat aims to be the country's top destination. We will win for Thailand," she said, implying that the group's five department stores — Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, Iconsiam, and Siam Premium Outlets — would entice high-end tourists worldwide to spend more and stay longer in the kingdom.