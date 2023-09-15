ESG and constant evaluation guiding AIA on the road to sustainability

The aim, according to Johann Dutoit, AIA Thailand’s Chief Investment Officer, is to realise its mission of helping people live healthier, longer, and better lives.

The commitment comes at a time when sustainability is a global trend and a must-do practice for all companies in every industry.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Dutoit said that AIA has always prioritised sustainability issues in terms of people, society, and the environment.

However, the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and evaluation process have only recently been clearly narrated to the public before finally becoming the company's major focus this year as it marks its 85th anniversary.

"It's really important for us to recognise that better and healthier lives are inextricably linked to a healthier planet and a fairer and just society. That is what AIA ESG focuses on," he noted.

From the inside out

As an industry leader, AIA has gradually implemented ESG practices starting from the inside: the company, its employees and its operation.

That means AIA must think a little bit deeper about every action it takes, whether big or small, such as reducing paper usage, promoting the availability of wellness services, implementing automation processes, and reducing energy consumption with the latest green technology for its offices and buildings.

Meanwhile, Dutoit said that AIA is always carefully considering its investment portfolios, focusing on green bonds and green loans. This allows the company to see how it can invest in organisations that support ESG while also encouraging AIA ESG practice across its entire supply chain.