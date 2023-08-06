AIA Thailand joins hands with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to organise ‘AIA Football Clinic 2023’

Miss Yada Vongtongkum, Senior Associate Director of Customer Loyalty & Engagement, AIA Thailand, said “The AIA Football Clinic marks the 10th year of this initiative which is organized to pursue the dreams of youth who love football. The event continues AIA's commitment to support young people to gain new experiences in football as well as inspire young people to love playing sports, and promote the sustainability of good health.

This year's football clinic activity is considered to be the most special to date, celebrating the 85th anniversary of AIA becoming established in Thailand.

We would like to take this opportunity to bring Tottenham Hotspur players to a group of young Thai children. AIA have been the Global Principal Partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2013, this marks the teams first visit to Thailand.

It is an opportunity for Thai children to practice and learn football techniques with professional players along with experienced coaches from the world-class football club who have planned authentic training sessions for young participants, and with this event we expect the children to gain knowledge and make the most of the experience gained from skill training. This reinforces AIA's purpose to encourage Thai youth and Thai people across the country to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

