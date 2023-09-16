BDMS partners Movenpick to tap fast-growing wellness tourism market

The aim is to promote Thailand as a wellness tourism destination, the CEO of BDMS, Tanupol Virunhagarun, said on Friday.

According to Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness industry will be worth US$7 trillion by 2025 with 20% annual growth. Thailand is regarded as one of the most popular wellness tourism destinations in the world.

Tanupol explained that wellness tourism was different from medical tourism. Wellness focuses on preventive measures to keep people healthy, whereas medical focuses on reducing pain or providing treatment to patients, he said.

"Wellness tourism is targeted at a diverse group, and the number of wellness tourists continues to rise in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to growing concerns about health," Tanupol said.

The company's goal is to build a healthy community with a team of knowledgeable and skilled medical professionals and cutting-edge medical technology, and to achieve that goal BDMS has outlined several development plans, he said.

Collaboration with Movenpick is a part of the plan to become the leading preventive and wellness clinic in Asia and to propel Thailand to become a global wellness destination.

"BDMS and Movenpick will work together to create a comprehensive healthcare programmes that would include hotel stays, called BDMS Wellness Retreat," he said.

The health treatment programme, according to its joint statement, will prioritise integrating healthcare with relaxation, including weight management, anti-ageing, and quality sleep programmes.