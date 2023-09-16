BDMS partners Movenpick to tap fast-growing wellness tourism market
BDMS Wellness Clinic is providing various wellness and preventive medicine programmes as part of its collaboration with Movenpick, a Swiss hotel operator, to tap the growing wellness tourism market.
The aim is to promote Thailand as a wellness tourism destination, the CEO of BDMS, Tanupol Virunhagarun, said on Friday.
According to Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness industry will be worth US$7 trillion by 2025 with 20% annual growth. Thailand is regarded as one of the most popular wellness tourism destinations in the world.
Tanupol explained that wellness tourism was different from medical tourism. Wellness focuses on preventive measures to keep people healthy, whereas medical focuses on reducing pain or providing treatment to patients, he said.
"Wellness tourism is targeted at a diverse group, and the number of wellness tourists continues to rise in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to growing concerns about health," Tanupol said.
The company's goal is to build a healthy community with a team of knowledgeable and skilled medical professionals and cutting-edge medical technology, and to achieve that goal BDMS has outlined several development plans, he said.
Collaboration with Movenpick is a part of the plan to become the leading preventive and wellness clinic in Asia and to propel Thailand to become a global wellness destination.
"BDMS and Movenpick will work together to create a comprehensive healthcare programmes that would include hotel stays, called BDMS Wellness Retreat," he said.
The health treatment programme, according to its joint statement, will prioritise integrating healthcare with relaxation, including weight management, anti-ageing, and quality sleep programmes.
"These initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to market expansion and appeal to a broader audience looking for health and wellness experiences," he said.
Thailand already has the perfect combination to become the leading wellness destination, he said, citing the country's many attractions, its healthy cuisine infused with herbs and spices, the distinct Thai hospitality, rich traditional culture and wisdom, and a strong holistic medical system.
Dan Smith, general manager of Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, pointed out that the wellness tourism market was experiencing steady growth. The majority of these visitors came from the Middle East, China, Singapore, and India.
Tourists from these countries contribute significantly more to the value of the wellness tourism sector in hotels than the general tourist market, he said.
Statistics show an increase in returning customers as the hotel emphasises wellness services as a key promotional element, he added.
"The partnership includes providing unique amenities and a variety of health programmes for tourists and guests, such as flotation therapy, personalised spa treatments, nutritional and high-quality sleep consultations," he said.
He expected this collaboration to help increase the number of service users and the overall performance of the Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort.
Pichaporn Thanapongsathorn, assistant director of the BDMS Wellness Clinic, noted that the BDMS Wellness Retreat had a significant goal of seamlessly blending health and relaxation, catering to people with diverse lifestyles who were interested in both travel and wellness.
She explained that this allowed holidaymakers and those looking for relaxation to balance their leisure time with health and well-being, addressing the preferences of today's health-conscious society.
"As a result, we have created personalised health programmes led by experienced physicians to accommodate travellers interested in their well-being during their free time. This provides them with a novel experience of health screenings and relaxation amid natural settings and urban garden settings," she said.
She said that BDMS Wellness Clinic and Movenpick were committed to promoting preventive healthcare that aligned with the lifestyle of today's generation.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the country is expected to welcome around 30 million tourists by the end of this year, with the implementation of support measures such as free visa.
Tanupol hoped that their collaboration would help attract more tourists to the country while also encouraging those who visit to return in the future.