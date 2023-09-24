BTS celebrates 4 billion trips by handing out ‘air-purifying’ trees to passengers

The effort also aims to signify BTS’s commitment to reducing emissions and combating global warming.

The first tree-distribution ceremony was held on Friday at the Siam BTS station to mark Car Free Day, which is observed every year on September 22.

Some 1,000 air-purifying trees were handed out in a ceremony led by BTS executive director Surapong Laoha-Unya, along with some executives and members of staff.

Several other souvenirs were also distributed to thank commuters for their role in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A single BTS trip apparently cuts the emission of 231 kilograms of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to planting 24 trees.

The rest of the trees will be handed out between noon and 2pm in three more events at:

• Samrong station (E15) on Tuesday

• Chong Nonsi station (S3) on Thursday

• Lat Phrao intersection station (N9) on October 3.