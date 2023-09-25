Thousands find career opportunities at Thai Vietjet’s ‘Sky Career Festival 2023’
Following its extensive network expansion plan, Thai Vietjet successfully hosted the annual event ‘Sky Career Festival 2023’ on September 24 at Atrium Zone @ Central World.
At ‘Sky Career Festival 2023’, over 5,000 participants had an opportunity to explore various aviation careers with Thai Vietjet, including pilot, cabin crew, engineer, safety and security, commercial, and many more.
In addition, the airline offered an exceptional experience for event participants to indulge in numerous activities, ranging from panel talk sessions by professionals in the aviation industry and career experts, game activities to win exclusive prizes, lively performances, and mini concert from PURPEECH, a famous pop-indie band from Chiang Mai, as well as a 360° photo booth where attendees can pose and express themselves beyond limits.
Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, said “Along with the recovery of the tourism and aviation industries post-pandemic, most, if not all, airlines and airports around the world have been dealing with a shortage of manpower. Even though Thai Vietjet never laid off any of our employees during the pandemic, we have continued to expand our flight network and capacity over the past years to capture the increasing travel demands. To align with our growing operational and business capacity, we are welcoming talents to be part of us to work together for the development of Thailand's tourism industry, and be part of our passengers’ memorable journeys.”
The Sky Career Festival is Thai Vietjet’s annual event since 2018, and it continues to provide participants with more opportunities to develop their career paths in a multinational working environment not only in Thailand but also in the Asia region, especially in Vietnam.
As one of the top airlines in the country, Thai Vietjet is devoted to providing employees with a pleasant working environment, opportunities for career advancement, and excellent perks, at the same time constantly expanding its flight network and also offering great career development and a professional working environment to the young generation and local labour to pursue their dreams with a wide range of career opportunities.