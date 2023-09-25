Thousands find career opportunities at Thai Vietjet’s ‘Sky Career Festival 2023’

At ‘Sky Career Festival 2023’, over 5,000 participants had an opportunity to explore various aviation careers with Thai Vietjet, including pilot, cabin crew, engineer, safety and security, commercial, and many more.

In addition, the airline offered an exceptional experience for event participants to indulge in numerous activities, ranging from panel talk sessions by professionals in the aviation industry and career experts, game activities to win exclusive prizes, lively performances, and mini concert from PURPEECH, a famous pop-indie band from Chiang Mai, as well as a 360° photo booth where attendees can pose and express themselves beyond limits.