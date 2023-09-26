Thailand to become base for Murata MLCC production

The announcement came as the company opened its new production plant in the northern province of Lamphun.

Hirokazu Sasahara, Murata Electronics (Thailand) managing director, said the new facility will manufacture multilayer ceramic capacitors, a flagship product of the Japanese firm, which boasts a global market share of 40%.

MLCC is a fixed-value capacitor in which the dielectric is ceramic. It is composed of two or more alternating ceramic layers and a metal layer that serves as an electrode.

He explained that multilayer ceramic capacitors are essential components in almost all electronic devices and are widely used in smartphones, wearable devices, and other electronic devices, adding that 1,000 to 1,200 of these capacitors can be installed in high-end smartphones, reflecting the growing demand for miniaturisation and increased capacity.

“They are very important components and are essential if electronic equipment is to run stably and smoothly," he said, adding that the company plans to expand the plant in Lamphun, Thailand.

The newest Murata plant represents phase one of the company’s project. Worth approximately 125 million baht, it has the capacity to produce 30 billion MLCC per month.

The major export markets for this Thailand plant will be China and Asean.

The plant will begin full production in November before expanding to full capacity within five years as the plant's second phase is developed. Murata's total capacity worldwide is currently 150 billion MLCC per month.

He noted that Murata has set aside 30 billion baht to build Murata’s plant in Lamphun’s World Industrial Estate, which spans 400 rai (around 158 acres).