Arçelik Hitachi unfazed by rising minimum wage, will stay in Thailand

The company unveiled its new global marketing campaign, “The Art of Ease”, with the objective of guiding every generation towards a seamless, harmonious life.

At a press conference to launch the campaign last week, CEO Zafer Ustuner underlined the importance of Thailand to the company’s operations. Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances boasts its largest manufacturing unit is in Thailand, where 15% of its products are sold locally, while the rest are exported worldwide.

The brand has a presence in 65 nations, with Thailand serving as a key producer.

“Even if the government raises the minimum wage, we are willing to pay more. However, we must ensure that we enhance productivity and work efficiency.”