Arçelik Hitachi unfazed by rising minimum wage, will stay in Thailand
Despite the Thai government’s proposed minimum wage increase, Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances has announced it will remain firmly rooted in Thailand.
The company unveiled its new global marketing campaign, “The Art of Ease”, with the objective of guiding every generation towards a seamless, harmonious life.
At a press conference to launch the campaign last week, CEO Zafer Ustuner underlined the importance of Thailand to the company’s operations. Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances boasts its largest manufacturing unit is in Thailand, where 15% of its products are sold locally, while the rest are exported worldwide.
The brand has a presence in 65 nations, with Thailand serving as a key producer.
“Even if the government raises the minimum wage, we are willing to pay more. However, we must ensure that we enhance productivity and work efficiency.”
Kazushi Kobayashi, the executive sales director of Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, outlined the company’s ambitious goals, aiming to secure a position among the top three in every home appliance category. It also hopes to achieve a healthy double-digit growth each year.
Kobayashi said the new campaign combines Japan’s meticulous design approach, highlighting modern aesthetics, while enhancing functionality for daily life.
"We firmly believe the global launch of the ‘Art of Ease’ campaign will mark a significant step in connecting Hitachi with consumers,” Ustuner said.
The campaign’s concept stems from the rapidly changing world, with residents leading fast-paced, demanding lives.
Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances is currently thriving in its existing markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets, while actively exploring new opportunities.
Ustuner explained their objective of expanding the consumer market by capitalising on Hitachi’s new products and consumer-centric approach, supported by Arçelik's robust manufacturing and innovation capabilities.
As for environmental concerns, Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances says it is committed to sustainability, not only in its products but also in its manufacturing processes. For instance, they are developing eco-friendly products like washing machines with “Wind Iron” technology, so clothes come out smoother and wrinkle-free after a wash.
Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances provides manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service for Hitachi-branded home appliances outside Japan.