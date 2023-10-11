Asset management firm helps Thai boxers enjoy life after the ring

The collaboration is part of XSpring's “Play to Win” campaign with ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organisation, and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The move was inspired by the pain-point that almost all Thai boxers face after retirement, XSpring Capital president Varangkana Artkarasatapon said on Tuesday.

She explained that while many Thai professional boxers, particularly those who have won championships, earn vast amounts of money, that wealth doesn’t last for long.

The main reason is that those boxers lack financial management knowledge, which prevents them from developing a proper strategic plan to sustain their wealth.

In addition, a professional boxer has a limited working life. They retire years before those in other occupations and they should therefore be able to manage their wealth in such a way as to maintain a high standard of living on their retirement.

“XSpring wishes to assist them in living a comfortable life commensurate with the sweat and strength they have displayed in the ring.” she noted.

That thought prompted XSpring to form a partnership with ONE Championship and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.