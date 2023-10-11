TAT launches new ‘Amazing Thailand SIM’ project in partnership with AIS
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is partnering up with the country’s largest mobile network provider, Advance Info Service (AIS), to distribute one million SIM cards among tourists over the next six months.
Known as the “Amazing Thailand SIM” project, it is part of TAT’s “Welcome Back to Thailand” campaign, which aims to bolster inbound tourism during the high season.
Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific), said in a launch ceremony on Wednesday that the initiative not only aims to showcase Thailand’s potential as a top tourist destination, but also enhance travellers’ experience from the moment they start planning their trip.
Under this collaboration, TAT will distribute one million mobile phone SIM cards as well as e-vouchers from partner organisations to travellers arriving between October 17 and March 31.
The SIM cards will be distributed via 18 TAT Asia and South Pacific regional offices as well as via leading online travel agencies, airlines and associations.
When purchasing goods or services through these platforms, visitors can receive a free Amazing Thailand SIM card, which will provide high-speed internet with up to 8GB of data for a free trial period, he said.
“We will focus on tourists from Asia and the South Pacific region first since it is the largest group to visit on short trips,” Chattan said.
According to TAT, Thailand has welcomed more than 20 million tourists in the first nine months of 2023, with a resurgence in arrivals from the Asian and Pacific markets including China, Malaysia and India.
Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS chief consumer business officer, said the company was keen on contributing to Thailand’s economy and the tourism industry.
“The campaign is centred around the core idea of keeping tourists connected throughout their stay in Thailand, made possible through the Amazing Thailand SIM," he said.
He believes the SIM project will be another factor that will make Thailand attractive to prospective tourists, as most people rely on digital channels for services ranging from financial transactions and hotel reservations to shopping and even accessing government services.
He also highlighted the growing community of digital nomads, who enjoy travelling and working from anywhere in the world, and for whom a reliable and smooth online connection is critical.
“As a digital service provider with the primary goal of developing the country’s robust communication infrastructure, we are committed to supporting and facilitating the best possible tourist experience. This extends from the moment they set foot in Thailand to their entire stay in the country,” he said.
The Amazing Thailand SIM will also come packed with e-vouchers from 11 lifestyle partners including Bangkok Insurance, Central Group, Grab Thailand, King Power, Siam Piwat and Singha Park Chiang Rai to name a few.
More importantly, he said, this collaboration with the government will help AIS provide timely emergency warnings, thus ensuring tourists’ security while they are in Thailand.
“This provides assurance that travel in Thailand is safe and secure. All these measures are just the beginning, and the private sector is ready to help revitalise the tourism sector’s recovery,” he said.