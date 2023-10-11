TAT launches new ‘Amazing Thailand SIM’ project in partnership with AIS

Known as the “Amazing Thailand SIM” project, it is part of TAT’s “Welcome Back to Thailand” campaign, which aims to bolster inbound tourism during the high season.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific), said in a launch ceremony on Wednesday that the initiative not only aims to showcase Thailand’s potential as a top tourist destination, but also enhance travellers’ experience from the moment they start planning their trip.

Under this collaboration, TAT will distribute one million mobile phone SIM cards as well as e-vouchers from partner organisations to travellers arriving between October 17 and March 31.

The SIM cards will be distributed via 18 TAT Asia and South Pacific regional offices as well as via leading online travel agencies, airlines and associations.

When purchasing goods or services through these platforms, visitors can receive a free Amazing Thailand SIM card, which will provide high-speed internet with up to 8GB of data for a free trial period, he said.

“We will focus on tourists from Asia and the South Pacific region first since it is the largest group to visit on short trips,” Chattan said.

According to TAT, Thailand has welcomed more than 20 million tourists in the first nine months of 2023, with a resurgence in arrivals from the Asian and Pacific markets including China, Malaysia and India.

Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS chief consumer business officer, said the company was keen on contributing to Thailand’s economy and the tourism industry.