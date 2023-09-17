TAT arms itself with ‘5Fs’ to bring Thai tourism sector to pre-pandemic levels

The “5Fs” were initiated by the previous government last year to promote Thailand on the global stage through “soft power”.

TAT’s objective is to not just boost tourism, but also offer tourists a more meaningful experience as it moves towards a more sustainable form of tourism. The strategy includes an increased focus on online promotions, with greater reliance on “5Fs” promotional events.

The target is to generate 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year, TAT said.

Recent “soft power” tourism promotional events organised by TAT comprised online and offline initiatives, including collaborations with “influencers” to promote Thai cuisine, fashion, and Muay Thai (Thai boxing) via social media platforms.

TAT also held the following offline events:

• Thailand Soft Power Week: Emquartier Department Store, Bangkok (June 13-19)

• Pattaya Festival and Pattaya International Pride Festival: Chonburi (June 23-25)

• Thai Garments: Phrae (July 26-30)

• Thai Films: Nakhon Si Thammarat (August 18-20)

• Isan Food: Khon Kaen (August 23-27)

TAT has also collaborated with many businesses nationwide to introduce special discount deals, covering more than 450 types of discounts to tourists.

These promotions also include freebies and discounts of up to 60% on products and services.

So far, both online and offline campaigns have reached up to 160 million people per event, with over 40,000 participants since their inception early last year, TAT said.