Facebook vows to close ranks with state agencies in fighting online scams

The remarks came as a team from Meta, the company that owns Facebook, held an educational briefing and dialogue session on Wednesday with local media and public sector partners on the issue of online fraud and scams titled “Staying Vigilant Against Fraud and Scam".

Hazelia Margaretha, Meta’s Asia Pacific public policy manager for economic policy, said that online scams were a highly adversarial space which often involved sophisticated, well-funded, and well-connected organised criminal networks.

"As technologies progress, those bad actors are exploiting these new technologies to avoid detection and make the scam look more real," she explained.

As a result, collaboration with the local public and private sectors is required, as is the continued improvement of prevention measures and tools, as well as security systems, she said.

She pointed out that scams go beyond any individual platform as they usually operate across multiple locations and public surfaces and even run offline too.

She then shared Meta's multiple-pronged approaches to protecting commerce and business integrity and keeping Thai communities safe online.

This includes rigorously enforcing policies around fraud and deception, providing tools for people to stay safe on the platform, and using a combination of manual review processes and automated technologies, such as machine learning techniques, to identify content and accounts that violate Meta’s policies.