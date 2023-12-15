Chaixi’s journey from noodle stall to SET list
Having come a long way from the launch of its noodle franchise business in 1994, street food operator Chaixi Corporation recently announced has taken the big step to a Stock Exchange of Thailand listing.
Apart from a variety of noodle dishes, the company offers tantalising street foods, such as Hainanese chicken rice, congee, blood tofu soup, roast chicken and bubble tea.
Chaixi Corporation also offers more than 200 items of ready-to-eat meals and seasonings, such as Chinese BBQ pork, duck, soup powders, sugar, chili, fish sauce and fried garlic.
Their banquet of delights has made the company a strong and well-known brand in Thailand.
All items have received acceptance among retailers and consumers as offering high quality, good taste and at an accesible price, said managing director Anuchit Sappaasa.
And now Chaixi Corporation is ready to become the “street food for everyone” as they strengthen their franchises, develop products for sale in convenience stores and supermarkets, and apply technologies to boost production efficiency.
In addition, the company has plans to acquire restaurant businesses with growth potential, so it can offer yet more products to meet consumer needs.
“We are confident that this big transformation will help enhance Chaixi Corporation to be among leading food brands in Thailand,” Anuchit summarised.
For 30 years, Chaixi has grown its business, thanks to its executive chairman, Phanrop Kamla, who saw the marketing opportunities presented by a noodle franchise.
With its variety of franchise services, food cart offerings and the development of food recipes over time, the company has grown to 4,000 franchises across Thailand.
Nowadays, Chaixi Corporation has seven distribution centres nationwide, including its headquarters in Pathum Thani and branches in Maha Sarakham, Surat Thani, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani and Chonburi.
And it looks forward to growing as it meets the restaurant, food truck and delivery needs of consumers of today and tomorrow as their daily lives become increasingly hectic.