Chaixi’s journey from noodle stall to SET list

Apart from a variety of noodle dishes, the company offers tantalising street foods, such as Hainanese chicken rice, congee, blood tofu soup, roast chicken and bubble tea.

Chaixi Corporation also offers more than 200 items of ready-to-eat meals and seasonings, such as Chinese BBQ pork, duck, soup powders, sugar, chili, fish sauce and fried garlic.

Their banquet of delights has made the company a strong and well-known brand in Thailand.