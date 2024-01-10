Siamnuwat postpones debentures debt payment

The company said that it was facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic slowdown.

Siamnuwat Co Ltd has issued three batches of debentures totalling 520 million baht due to mature this year. The company said that it would postpone the payment of this debt by one year, to next year (2025).

The company said that it would use the additional time to restructure its finances and improve its cash flow. Siamnuwat also said that it was in talks with its debentures holders to reach a mutually agreeable solution.