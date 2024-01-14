Dow Chemical Thailand denies Pakistani claim its product was contaminated
Dow Chemical Thailand has denied Pakistani officials' claim on Sunday that the company’s propylene glycol (PG) product was contaminated by the hazardous ethylene glycol (EG), leading to a ban.
Pakistani officials said they found EG contamination in products manufactured by Dow Chemical Thailand, raising worries about its severe impact on people's health, including the heart, kidneys and central nervous system.
The Pakistani officials ordered a ban on products using Dow's PG. The chemical is often used to make ointments, injections, cosmetics and food additives.
Responding to the Pakistani officials’ claims, Dow Chemical Thailand said its PG was exported in sealed containers. It also said that all products had been inspected in line with laws and international standards, such as United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and US Food Chemical Codex.
"The company has paid attention to maintaining quality and safety standards," Dow Chemical Thailand said, adding that Dow produces and distributes PG to authorised business partners in Asia.
Dow Chemical Thailand said it was ready to cooperate with relevant agencies to investigate the incident, as well as deal with counterfeiting issues.