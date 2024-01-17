Seafood giant Thai Union exits Red Lobster chain after losses

TU invested $575 million for a 25% stake in Red Lobster in 2016, adding another 13.7% of common equity interest in 2020.

COVID-19, industry headwinds, higher interest rates, and rising costs had resulted in “prolonged negative financial contributions” from Red Lobster to Thai Union and its shareholders, said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of the group.

TU posted a loss of 0.7 billion baht ($19 million) in the first nine months of 2023, attributed to Red Lobster’s performance.