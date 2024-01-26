Thailand Data Centre Council to improve digital infrastructure
Thailand's five leading data centres have joined up to form the Thailand Data Centre Council (TDCC) as part of a strategic growth path to strengthen and improve the country's digital infrastructure.
The council was officially announced following the signing on Thursday (January 25) of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by five industry leaders, namely AIMS Data Centre (Thailand), Evolution DC (Thailand), NTT Global Data Centres (Thailand) Limited, STT GDC Thailand, and Telehouse (Thailand).
The signing of the MOU marks a significant milestone for the TDCC. The organisation's primary goal is to promote the data centre sector as a mission-critical industry and to establish a network of digital infrastructure service providers in Thailand and the broader ASEAN region while adhering to world-class standards, with the shared vision of propelling the country to become Southeast Asia's data centre hub.
The council also hopes to contribute to the long-term development of Thailand's digital economy.
"Open to an alliance of diverse parties, whether from data centres, connectivity providers, or related fields, the Thailand Data Centre Council is committed to supporting and assisting its members in expanding their business potential to compete on the international stage,” the statement put out by the TDCC noted.
The founding members of TDCC expect that this pioneering strategic alliance, which is the first of its kind in Thailand, will propel the country's digital infrastructure to new heights.
Furthermore, the council will actively promote the development of professional skills for entrepreneurs and industry personnel, ensuring they meet international benchmarks. Its mission is to foster collaboration and coordination with public and private agencies to promote ethical business practices that adhere to international standards.
Membership of the TDCC provides opportunities to make suggestions, identify challenges, and propose solutions to legal and regulatory issues affecting the data centre industry to relevant public agencies.
Thailand is an appealing destination for investments from global digital service providers and data centre operators due to the country's strategically advantageous geographical location and supportive digital policies from the government.
Statista predicts that Thailand’s data centre market revenue will increase from US$2.06 billion in 2023 to an impressive $2.83 billion within five years, establishing the sector as a critical industry for the country.