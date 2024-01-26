Thailand Data Centre Council to improve digital infrastructure

The council was officially announced following the signing on Thursday (January 25) of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by five industry leaders, namely AIMS Data Centre (Thailand), Evolution DC (Thailand), NTT Global Data Centres (Thailand) Limited, STT GDC Thailand, and Telehouse (Thailand).

The signing of the MOU marks a significant milestone for the TDCC. The organisation's primary goal is to promote the data centre sector as a mission-critical industry and to establish a network of digital infrastructure service providers in Thailand and the broader ASEAN region while adhering to world-class standards, with the shared vision of propelling the country to become Southeast Asia's data centre hub.

The council also hopes to contribute to the long-term development of Thailand's digital economy.

"Open to an alliance of diverse parties, whether from data centres, connectivity providers, or related fields, the Thailand Data Centre Council is committed to supporting and assisting its members in expanding their business potential to compete on the international stage,” the statement put out by the TDCC noted.

The founding members of TDCC expect that this pioneering strategic alliance, which is the first of its kind in Thailand, will propel the country's digital infrastructure to new heights.