Minor reveals 30 billion baht investment strategy after record profit in 2023

With a total investment budget of 30 billion baht, the group plans to invest 10-13 billion baht per year from 2024-26 to meet its ambitious goal of having 780 hotels and 3,700 restaurants worldwide.

Currently, Minor International operates 530 hotels and 2,600 restaurants.

"MINT plans to add 200-250 new hotels and 1,000 restaurants to its portfolio over the next three years,” Rajakarier said. “This ambition is supported by a strong pipeline of opportunities and a strategic focus on an asset-light model, hotel management contracts, and food franchising to drive sustainable growth while minimising capital expenditure, with an emphasis on emerging markets as well as other markets," he added.

The group's three-year goals were expected to increase profitability while also generating significant operating cash flows.

He said that such cash flows would be used to accelerate the company's deleveraging plan, which aims to reduce the net interest-bearing debt-to-equity ratio from 1.0x at the end of 2023 to 0.8x by the end of 2024.

"Doing so in a high-interest rate environment would help boost earnings growth even further. MINT's stronger balance sheet would enable it to refocus on major growth opportunities through a combination of ‘asset light’ growth," he noted.

The asset-light model involves managing and franchising hotels rather than owning them, and he believes the strategy will help the company increase revenue while incurring fewer costs.

Currently, approximately 18% of the company's operations are carried out using the asset-light model. It plans to increase this proportion by 40% over the next three years.