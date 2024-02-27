MGI CEO’s board appointment sparks AJA stock surge, MGI hits upper limit with 30% rise

This surge was attributed to the market notification regarding Nawat Itsaragrisil’s appointment as a board member.

Simultaneously, the stock of Miss Grand International (MGI), of which Nawat is CEO, experienced a remarkable leap of 30%, pushing its price by 15 baht to 65 baht.

The jump was attributed to Nawat’s Facebook post, which detailed MGI’s upcoming project – “The Grand Concert: In New York, Washington DC, Miami, Los Angeles” scheduled for May 10 to 26. In the post, Nawat said the concert has received an overwhelming response with VIP tickets in nearly every city sold out. The concert features top MGI artists including Ing Fah and Charlotte.

The surge in MGI’s stock follows a one-day trading halt imposed by the Stock Exchange of Thailand last Friday due to trading condition alterations that deviated from fundamental factors.

As MGI resumes trading, the Stock Exchange of Thailand is advising investors to thoroughly assess fundamental information on MGI securities before making trading decisions.